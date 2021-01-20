Millions of dollars in rental assistance available in Houston, Harris County

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the goal is to push out around $100 million out to people who qualify as soon as possible.

HOUSTON — It’s the first of the month, and that means rent is due for millions of people across the country.

Many are still struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic. However, rental assistance is still available.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the city of Houston and Harris County have received $159 million to help residents who need rent relief.

“More than $50 million have already been distributed to the tenants or to the landlords, and quite frankly, the Biden administration and others across the country are taking note," said Houston mayor Sylvester Turner.

He believes the city and county are leading the way in getting those dollars to people who need it.

“Now when you compare what we’re doing with the state of Texas that has $1 billion, I think you will see a huge difference between what’s happening in Houston-Harris County and then what’s happening at the state level and the state of Texas,” Mayor Turner said.

At the moment, he said more than 15,000 people have been helped.

Mayor Turner said local officials have talked with justices of the peace to ensure those at risk of losing their homes are protected.

“Educating them on these dollars that are available and what’s taking place and encouraging them not to just be evicting people,” he said.

Mayor Turner said the goal is to push out the remaining $100 million out to those who qualify as soon as possible.