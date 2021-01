Texas Lottery says two tickets worth $1 million were sold in Texas, in Corpus Christi and in Waco.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Corpus Christi is waking up $1 million richer this morning!

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on 4502 E. Causeway Blvd. on North Beach.

The winning numbers were 04 19 23 25 49 and 14. Another $1 million ticket was sold in Waco.

Congratulations to the winner!

