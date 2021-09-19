Two people were ejected from the aircraft, police officials confirmed.

A Navy aircraft has crashed in Lake Worth, officials said Sunday morning.

Two people were ejected from the aircraft in a residential area on the 4000 block of Tejas Trail, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian confirmed to WFAA.

Both people were hurt, seriously enough to be taken to local hospitals, MedStar officials told WFAA. One was in critical condition, the other serious.

The plane went down in a backyard area, though, so no one on the ground was injured, per MedStar officials.

Lake Worth police said between two to six homes were damaged.

Homes were being evacuated in the area, Manoushagian said.

About 1,300 customers were without power in the area, Oncor officials told WFAA. They are working with first responders to know when they can access the area.

Fort Worth fire officials will provide a live news update at about 1 p.m.