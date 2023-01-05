Busload of migrants arrives in Houston ahead of Title 42 ending

The group settled in at a temporary shelter in north Houston after being bussed from Eagle Pass.

HOUSTON — With Title 42 set to end on Thursday, the first busload of migrants from Eagle Pass arrived on Houston's north side Wednesday morning.

The group settled in at a private temporary shelter, with more expected to arrive. Some are sharing their challenging journey after months of uncertainty.

"The jungle is hard to deal with," one man said. "A lot of people making their way to this country got left behind and some made it here already."

He said he traveled by foot with his family and witnessed a lot of bodies during their trek from Venezuela to the border. He said the journey alone took eight months.

Some staying at the temporary shelter said they fled to the United States because they were desperate to make more money to survive.

"They leave the country cause they can't feed their family," another man said. "Some come with four to six kids because they don't have the money to sustain them anymore."

Catholic Charities will provide them with a roof over their heads, food, clothing, and toiletries before they head on to a more permanent location.

As for how they arrived, the group said they've been processed by border patrol and have been allowed to stay in the United States for now.

"My final destination is Orlando to meet up with my brothers and cousin who helped me get here," a man said.

According to the director of the Houston Transfer Center, some of the people who arrived Wednesday will soon catch flights to friends and family who are sponsoring them here in the States.