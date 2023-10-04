Harris County attorney joins others in defending access to abortion drug

The group has filed a legal brief arguing the Federal Drug Administration's approval of the drug is valid and should continue to be sold.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee is joining more than two dozen local government officials and organizations across the nation in taking legal action to keep access to the abortion medication mifepristone.

For now, mifepristone remains available in wake of the separate rulings that were issued just minutes apart by federal judges in Texas and Washington state on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice has since appealed the ruling that would ban the drug.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. But that decision came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.

The timing of the competing orders revealed the high stakes surrounding the drug nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and curtailed access to abortion across the country.

The abortion drug has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval and there is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling the medical decisions of the Food and Drug Administration. Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medication abortion in the United States, along with misoprostol, which is also used to treat other medical conditions.