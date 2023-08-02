Midtown McDonald's demolished after permanently closing

The fast-food chain said the McDonald's was permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.

HOUSTON, Del. — The McDonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets is no longer standing.

The location was demolished Wednesday after being permanently shut down. The fast-food chain said the reason for the closure was to regularly review its restaurant portfolios.

People who live nearby told KHOU 11 that they see no problem with seeing the establishment go.

“This Mcdonald's is sketchy," Joel Lowery said. "We’re happy that it’s closing down."

Lowery works with 7More Ministries and visits the intersection five days a week. His job is to help those released from prison get back on their feet after they’re dropped off at the Greyhound bus station across the street from McDonald's.

“We’ve seen a lot of crazy things go down here," Lowery said. "Daily drug deals, we’ve seen guys getting beat up, guys getting their money stolen. It’s a really difficult place. This whole area downtown is not the place you want to be."

With the Greyhound property up for sale, Lowery is hoping the area gets a major upgrade.