'I was surprised they were middle schoolers' | Cy-Fair ISD students accused of jumping high school coach

The incident was caught on camera outside Langham Creek High School where social media threats also arose.

CYPRESS, Texas — Some middle school students are accused of assaulting a coach outside Langham Creek High School.

Video shared on social media appears to show an adult struggling to defend himself against at least four attackers while others record the incident.

Multiple sources say the adult is a Langham Creek High School baseball coach who was harassed, chased and struck Thursday evening after asking a number of middle schoolers to leave the practice area.

"It’s just crazy," said LCHS senior Maria Carr. "Like, they’re middle schoolers, you know, they’re not supposed to be doing that and especially like jumping a coach."

"They have to have some respect.”

“If you raise your children right they shouldn’t be doing this crap.” Disturbing video shows middle schoolers allegedly attacking a coach here at Langham Creek HS. They’re in custody. And students say related threats led them to leave school early. More: @KHOU at 4 + 6 #khou11 https://t.co/wbU6LK60PY — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 11, 2022

“I saw the videos about it on Snapchat," said senior Alexis Zavala. "I was surprised they were middle schoolers." "Like, when I was in middle school, I didn’t know of anyone doing stuff like that.”

According to a letter shared with the Langham Creek community, the principal called the incident “extremely unacceptable."

He added the juveniles were taken into custody and will face discipline as Cy-Fair ISD police investigate.

The letter said the students attend Aragon Middle School where administrators helped identify them.

“I think the world’s crazy and parents need to control their kids, period," said LCHS parent Beverly Vega. "If you raise your children right they shouldn’t be doing this crap.”

We're told social media threats that arose Friday at Langham Creek were posted by some of the same juveniles or those who know them.

As a result, parents showed up to get their children while others left early.

"Like, everyone was calling their parents," said student Leeroy McGrath. "I asked my mom to go home and she let me."

"She told me I could leave school.”

The high school's principal said they will continue to work diligently for a safe environment for all students and staff.

Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent Mark Henry issued the following statement regarding school safety following the incident:

The recent safety violations that have occurred both on and off our campuses are extremely disappointing. I want to reassure you that we are taking these actions very seriously.

Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors. We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.

We continue to encourage students, staff and community members to inform administrators, campus police officers or police dispatchers if they see or hear suspicious or illegal activity. The CFISD Tipline is accessible at the top of every district and campus webpage. The CFISD Police Dispatch can be reached 24/7 at 281-897-4337.

Thank you for helping us maintain and reinforce a safe and secure environment in our schools and in our community.

We emailed the coach said to be involved in the incident but haven’t heard back.