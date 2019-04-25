HOUSTON — An Aldine ISD middle school student has died after collapsing in the school gym Thursday afternoon.

It happened during the athletic period at Garcia Middle School in north Houston.

"Garcia coaches and the school nurse immediately performed CPR and began using the school's defibrillator on the student," Aldine ISD said in a statement.

Emergency crews continued to perform CPR on the 13-year-old boy before rushing him to Texas Children’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

"As you can imagine, this is a terribly difficult time for our school community," Garcia principal Todd Roede. "Our hearts go out to our student's family and friends."

Extra counselors will be brought in to support students and staff.

