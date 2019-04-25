HOUSTON — An Aldine ISD middle school student was rushed to the hospital Thursday after collapsing in the school gym.

It happened during the athletic period at Garcia Middle School in north Houston.

"Garcia coaches and the school nurse immediately performed CPR and began using the school's defibrillator on the student," Aldine ISD said in a statement.

Emergency crews continued to perform CPR on the 13-year-old boy before rushing him to Texas Children’s Hospital.

There's no word on the sixth-grader's condition.

