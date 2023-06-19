Houston City Council member Michael Kubosh withdraws from city's controller race

Michael Kubosh said he has been having a series of health-related issues and believes he can no longer sustain his campaign.

TEXAS, USA — Houston City Council Member Michael Kubosh recently released a letter on his website saying he's withdrawing from the city's controller race.

Kubosh said he has been dealing with a series of health-related issues that have landed him in the hospital and he believes he no longer has the ability to sustain his campaign.

"While I remain confident we could have been victorious in November, it is simply in the best interest of the City that I step aside," the letter read.

Kubosh has been serving on the Houston City Council since 2014. During his three terms of serving the At-Large Position No. 3, Kubosh has worked to combat crime across Houston and he has filed grievances against all Harris County criminal and district judges over stricter bonds on repeat offenders.

Still in the running for the City of Houston's controller is former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, Mayor Pro-tem Dave Martin, Orlando Sanchez and Shannan Nobles, who works in the controller's office.

Read Kubosh's full withdrawal letter below:

"Dear supporters and fellow Houstonians:

I wanted to take a moment to express my appreciation for your support throughout my tenure as a Houston City Council Member, and most recently, as a candidate for Houston City Controller. Our shared vison has been the pivotal force behind my service to the City of Houston.

A few weeks ago, I began having a series of health-related issues that landed me in the hospital. Although I believe am on the path to recovery, it has become evident to me that at age 72, I no longer have the ability to sustain my campaign at the level required, while at the same time abiding by my doctor’s orders. Accordingly, I have decided to withdraw from the City of Houston Controller race. While I remain confident we could have been victorious in November, it is simply in the best interest of the City that I step aside.

As I embark on the next chapter, I want to assure you that I will always stand ready to fight for the best interests of Houston and its citizens. My passion for public service remains undiminished, and I will continue to advocate for the issues that matter most to our community for the remainder of my term on City Council, and Lord willing, for a long time thereafter as a private citizen. As we learned when our shared journey began (when we took a stand against red-light cameras), one does not need to be an elected official to accomplish change for our City. I have given my all into fighting for what is best for our City, and that will not change as a result of my decision today.

Throughout my three terms on the Houston City Council, I have been blessed with your support, as well as the unwavering love, sacrifice, and tolerance of my wife Glenda. I look forward to spending more time with her and our family in the years to come. It has been an incredible honor to work alongside you in making Houston a better place for all. I am truly grateful for the trust you have placed in me, and I will continue to carry your support with me in the years ahead. I remain,

Most sincerely yours,