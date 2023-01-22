Former SFA baseball player killed in crash; current football player critically injured

Micah McAfoose, who went to high school at Cy Ranch, was killed and Graylan Spring was injured in the crash on Friday.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a deadly crash in East Texas last week.

The school said Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. According to SFA head football coach Colby Carthel, the crash involved an 18-wheeler.

It's unclear what happened, but McAfoose was killed and Spring was taken to a hospital in the Houston area in critical condition.

"Micah was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team, and Graylan is a member of the SFA football team," SFA said in a statement. "Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries. Counselors are available for students."

Prayers needed for one of our own, Graylan Spring, a freshman WR for @SFA_Football. He was involved in a terrible accident yesterday, involving a semi. He is now fighting for his life and needs all of our prayers! Please pray for him, his family, and his entire medical team…🙏 pic.twitter.com/x5QNB3YAMx — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) January 21, 2023

A GoFundMe page was set up to help McAfoose's family with expenses and the university is providing counseling assistance for anyone who needs it.

According to the Cy Ranch baseball team's Facebook page, McAfoose was coming home for the weekend. He played baseball at the high school and graduated in 2022. He also wore #22.

"Many of you know his parents, especially his mom sitting in the stands with her Waffle Shirt because Micah would get Waffle House if he hit a home run," a post on the page said. "Everyone knows how much personality Micah had. He literally was the light and joy for many, comedian for many, confidant for many, friend of ALL. He was a brother, cousin, teammate, student and most of all a son that will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him."