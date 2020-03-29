HOUSTON — You probably can't wait until everything returns to normal, so we can hang out with family and friends. That's something a Houston 11-year-old thought while she was in the hospital battling cancer. Saturday, her neighborhood welcomed her home while practicing social distance.

Car after car, about 50 in all, lined the streets of Meyerland with ballons, signs and smiles, letting Avery Hildreth know they were happy she was home.

The welcome was six months in the making. Avery was at Texas Children's Hospital, being treated for acute myeloid leukemia.

"Just to actually see them in person was great," Avery said once arriving home.

Outside the hospital, social distancing means her friends can't give her a big hug, but they can show her how much she's loved.

"I was just in shock going down the road. It was crazy," said Avery.

It's proof that even though we have to keep our physical distance for now, that human connection is as strong as ever.

"It was amazing to see the response and how happy everyone was for Avery," said Avery's mom Cheri. "This is a moment that will last forever in our hearts and our minds."