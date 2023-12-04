Several people injured after METRO rail slams into ambulance in Texas Medical Center, police say

Houston police said a patient, a firefighter and METRO passengers were taken to a hospital.

HOUSTON — Houston police say several people were taken to the hospital after a METRORail crashed into an ambulance in the Texas Medical Center Tuesday night.

This happened around 9 p.m. on Fannin Street near a Texas Medical Center parking garage.

Police said the ambulance was making a left turn when the METRO rail slammed into them. The ambulance was carrying a patient at the time of the crash.