Several people injured after METRO rail slams into ambulance in Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police say several people were taken to the hospital after a METRORail crashed into an ambulance in the Texas Medical Center Tuesday night.
This happened around 9 p.m. on Fannin Street near a Texas Medical Center parking garage.
Police said the ambulance was making a left turn when the METRO rail slammed into them. The ambulance was carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
The patient, a firefighter, and METRO passengers were taken to a hospital. Right now, it’s still unclear how many people were injured.