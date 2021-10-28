VIDEO: METRO employee, officers save men from fiery crash after truck falls off overpass

"I saw the fire had engulfed the driver, so I dashed to my truck, grabbed my extinguisher, and ran to the burning vehicle to put out the flames."

HOUSTON — A truck flew off an overpass on the Eastex Freeway earlier this month, falling 100 feet to the ground. Two men were inside that vehicle and could have lost their lives, but a team of METRO employees said not on their watch.

METRO Motorist Assistance Program (M.A.P.) operator Chris Sheffield not only heard the loud crash that happened on October 5. He saw the truck fall off the overpass before landing in a grassy area below.

Sheffield said he had just gotten off work and was headed home but realized he forgot his keys. He turned back around and as soon as he arrived back at METRO's Kashmere Bus Operating Facility, that's when the crash happened.

“I just looked around and was like, 'there’s nobody else out here in the parking lot.' Nobody heard it. Nobody was coming. I knew it was on me and so I reacted.”

Sheffield said without hesitation, he ran to the truck while radioing emergency personnel for backup. He said he saw the driver of the truck having a hard time getting out of the vehicle so he helped him first. He then saw the passenger walking around and went to assist him.

Sheffield said as soon as he was making his way back to the driver, the truck exploded. The driver was completely covered in flames.

"I saw the fire had engulfed the driver, so I dashed to my truck, grabbed my extinguisher, and ran to the burning vehicle to put out the flames," said Sheffield.

Watch body camera video of the rescue below:

At that time, three of Sheffield's colleagues from the METRO Police Department arrived on the scene and helped Sheffield save the driver.

Sheffield said the driver was extremely relieved.

Fortunately, the two men are alive today thanks to the swift action of these METRO employees. They were honored Thursday for their heroic efforts.

"We are extraordinarily proud of the dedication and hard work performed by members of the METRO Police Department each day. That dedication was on full display when this tragic accident occurred," said Bumpers. "We commend M.A.P. Operator Chris Sheffield, Sergeant Mark Ewing, Officer Omar Franklin, and Officer Cameron Gilbert for their efforts."

Sheffield said he sees a lot of accidents on the freeway while on duty so he thinks that put him in the frame of mind to respond the way he did. He also believes he was meant to be there.

"I'm glad I was at the right place at the right time," Sheffield said.