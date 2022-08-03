BREAKING: 3 injured after Katy ISD school bus crashes with METRO bus, district says

The crash happened between the two buses happened just before 7 a.m. in Katy.

KATY, Texas — Three people were injured in a collision between a METRO bus and a Katy ISD school bus, according to the school district.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning in the 22700 block of Kingsland Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

The district said one employee on the bus was airlifted to the hospital. Two kids were transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on whether anyone on board the METRO bus was injured.

The rest of the children on board the school bus were picked up by another bus to be transported to school.

A cause for the crash is not available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

BREAKING: Police investigating crash b/w @METROHouston bus & @katyisd school bus on Kingsland Blvd in W. Harris Co.

Just confirmed w/ district an employee on board school bus was life flighted, 2 kids transported to hospital by ambulance w/ non-life threatening injuries.. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/LBUg0WVHWu — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) March 8, 2022