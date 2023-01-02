METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH

A man was struck and killed by a METRO bus over the weekend near the University of Houston campus.

HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus late Saturday.

It happened just before midnight on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus.

According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the bus so the driver tried to veer left to avoid hitting him. The man ran into the side of the vehicle, lost his footing and was struck by the bus, METRO said.

He died at the scene.