Woman dead after crashing into METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say

A child who was in the car with the woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A woman died Wednesday after crashing into a METRO bus in southwest Houston, officials said.

A spokesperson for the transportation company said a METRO bus was loading and unloading passengers near Bissonnet and Bonhomme when the woman crashed into the back of the bus.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

There was a child in the vehicle with the woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials said it did not appear that the child had life-threatening injuries.