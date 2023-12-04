Woman dead after crashing into METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON — A woman died Wednesday after crashing into a METRO bus in southwest Houston, officials said.
A spokesperson for the transportation company said a METRO bus was loading and unloading passengers near Bissonnet and Bonhomme when the woman crashed into the back of the bus.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
There was a child in the vehicle with the woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials said it did not appear that the child had life-threatening injuries.
One person onboard the bus reportedly said they were hurt but they refused treatment and transportation to the hospital.