Metro bus crashes into house near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON — A Metro bus crashed into a house not far from Hobby Airport Friday just before noon.

According to Metro, there were several people inside the house but no one was hurt. The bus driver wasn't injured either and there were no passengers on board at the time.

The house on MLK Boulevard and Madden Lane in southeast Houston has a huge hole in its side.

The bus also has extensive damage to the front end.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.