11 people injured in crash involving METRO bus in north Houston, officials say

It's unknown what caused the crash, but METRO officials said one of their buses was involved and two other vehicles.

HOUSTON — Ten passengers and a driver of a METRO bus were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash. 

This happened in the 200 block of Greens Road on the North Freeway feeder

Air 11 flew over the scene and it appears the crash happened underneath the North Freeway overpass at Greens Road. We were told the bus crashed into a pole then two other vehicles.

There were 15 people on the bus. The 10 passengers and the driver that were taken to the hospital only had minor injuries, according to METRO. 

It's unknown if any of the passengers in the other vehicles were injured.

