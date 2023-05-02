2 injured after crash involving METRO bus in Memorial City area

The injured passengers, who are METRO employees, were taken to the hospital out of precaution, according to police.

HOUSTON — Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a METRO bus in the Memorial City area.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Gessner and Perthshire roads.

Houston police said the two injured were METRO employees who were on the bus, which was being used as a shuttle. They were taken to the hospital out of precaution with no serious injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is unknown but police said the passengers in the other vehicle involved ran away before police made it to the scene.