x
ER closed at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown after possible HAZMAT incident

The Baytown Fire Department said the emergency room at Garth Road and Baker is temporarily closed but there is no threat to the public.
BAYTOWN, Texas — Firefighters and HAZMAT crews are at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital where the ER is temporarily closed.  

The Baytown Fire Department said they are working a HAZMAT incident at the hospital at Garth Rd and West Baker Rd, but there is no threat to the public. The Atascocita Fire Department also sent crews. 

According to a Methodist Hospital spokesperson, they heard reports that chemical exposure patients were coming to the emergency room. Staff couldn't find the patients but they closed the ER "out of an abundance of caution."

Baytown Fire said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check back for more on this developing story.

