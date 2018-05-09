SPRING, Texas – A metal pole crashed through a woman’s windshield near I-45 and FM 1960.

Fortunately, the woman was not severely injured. She was treated on scene for cuts from flying glass, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A man who rolled over the pole said the pole popped his tires before it flew into the air and pierced the woman’s windshield.

He says a truck in front of him also ran over the pole.

The crash has been cleared.

