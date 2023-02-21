1 dead, 1 injured after being 'possibly intentionally' hit by SUV in SW Houston, police say

According to HPD, two men were hit by an SUV in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon. They were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident around 3 p.m.

Authorities said it happened on Airport Boulevard near Almeda Road around 1:45 p.m.

They said the men were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Police said they believe the vehicle involved was a blue SUV. It's unclear whether or not the driver remained at the scene but police did say the men were "possibly intentionally" hit by the vehicle.