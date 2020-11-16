Men accused of impersonating detectives in order to seize gaming machines from SE Houston gas station

Houston police said the men claimed to be with the gaming commission authority even though the state of Texas doesn't have a gaming commission.

HOUSTON — Authorities asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of impersonating law enforcement officers to seize gaming machines, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at a Valero gas station in the 6900 block of Telephone Road on Oct. 27.

According to HPD, The duo flashed fake badges and holstered handguns to the clerk while identifying themselves as detectives with the gaming commission authority.

The impersonators told the clerk that they had a seizure order to confiscate the gaming machines due to illegal gambling, authorities said. The “seizure order” presented to the clerk had what appeared to be an official stamp and a signature with a fake judge’s name, authorities said.

The State of Texas does not have a state gaming commission. Authorities believe the suspects may have done this before.