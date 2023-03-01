Officers say they're looking for at least 8 people who ran during traffic stop in west Houston

Memorial Villages Police Department officials said the search efforts are focused on the intersection of Voss and Beinhorn roads in Hunters Creek Village.

HOUSTON — Officers are looking for several people who ran from a traffic stop Wednesday in west Houston, according to the Memorial Villages Police Department.

According to police, 10 people, who are believed to be illegal immigrants, ran from officers and are believed to be hiding near the intersection of Beinhorn and Voss roads, just south of I-10. Authorities said two people have been taken into custody so far.

Authorities are using drones to help search for the people.

Anyone with information about the people who ran from the traffic stop is asked to call the non-emergency number for Memorial Villages PD at 713-365-3700.