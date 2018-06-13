HOUSTON - Looking for something to do on Saturday mornings? The Memorial Villages Farmers Market is a hidden gem in west Houston. Edible Houston Magazine’s Local Hero Award just named it the Best Farmers Market in Houston.

Houston’s hustle and bustle takes a break on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the Memorial Villages Farmers Market.

Here you can take a selfie with farm animals and get an agriculture lesson, too. Noah Carlson is one of 11 kids in the family who help out at Swede Farm in Waller.

He knows all about goats.

“They have four stomachs. They can give up to a milk of gallon a day," Noah said. "They only have bottom teeth.”

There is live music. On this weekend, guitarist Kyle Comer plays. Another weekend might see a trio of student violinists.

There are about 50 vendors selling everything from artwork and gifts to prepared foods and local produce.

Jim Tucker is with First Congregational Church at 10840 Beinhorn Rd, which hosts the market in its parking lot.

“People state whether they are conventional, organic practice or organic certified,” Tucker said.

He adds there is also a playground for kids and indoor restrooms.

Yes, the items are more expensive than in supermarkets.

“Even if it costs a little bit more, I know it’s fresher, not too many chemicals as you get from regular stores. I don’t mind paying a little more," said customer Latesha Smith.

The goal is to support local farmers, have a place to bring the family and build community relationships.

“As a chef, I’m always closed in the kitchen, so to speak with somebody is always nice. I have a relationship with customers," said former executive chef Francesco Casetta, who owns Casetta Catering.

“If you have different dietary needs, you can find different things here," said market manager Tim Carlson. "You can talk to the farmer and vendor and learn exactly what they did. You can ask a specific question. If you get to know them well enough, they will invite you out to the farm.”

You can do more than just eat healthy. You can be healthy. Yoga Under the Trees is a seasonal offering on the lawn. Instructor Michelle Kelly teaches advanced beginner classes, focusing on strength and curing aches and pains.

There is also something for man's best friend. Carolina Inestrosa runs Lola & Baxter and shows off dog food that humans can enjoy as well. Her dog gets a treat, and she gets one.

“I love them with coffee," Inestrosa said.

It’s all one more way to enjoy family and friends with a brief escape from city life.

