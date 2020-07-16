Harris Co. Sheriff's Office cadet who died during training to be laid to rest Monday

Sheriff’s Cadet Cornelius Anderson, 28, died on Sunday, two days after he suffered a medical emergency during physical training.

HUMBLE, Texas — Funeral services for a Harris County Sheriff’s cadet who died during a physical training course will be held on Monday in Humble.

Sheriff’s Cadet Cornelius Anderson, 28, died on Sunday, two days after he suffered a medical emergency during physical training for the Basic Peace Officer’s Course at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy. He was training to become a deputy, following a year of service as a Sheriff’s Office detention officer.

The services will be held at Humble First Assembly of God, located at 1915 FM 1960 Bypass.

The public viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by ceremony with full honors at 10 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will offer remarks, which will include posthumously naming Cadet Anderson an honorary deputy.

Social distancing will be practiced inside the church, and face coverings are required.

Once the indoors ceremony is concluded, Last Guard and Service will be performed by the HCSO Honor Guard outside the church. This will include a U.S. and Texas Flag Folding and Presentation to Family, Rider-less Horse, Fly-over, 21-Gun Salute, and Taps.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna