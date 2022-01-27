Inside the tunnels: Memorial Parks Land Bridge project update ahead of partial traffic opening

A public preview party is planned for early February before eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive open in March. KHOU 11 News got an early sneak peak.

HOUSTON — It's been years of planning, tons of dirt and lots of work.

Memorial Park’s $70 million Land Bridge and Prairie project, which is part of an even bigger master plan, will soon hit a milestone.

"The eastbound tunnels of Memorial Drive will open in March and then one month later the westbound tunnels will open,” said Memorial Park Conservancy president and CEO Shellye Arnold.

A public preview party is planned for early February.

KHOU 11 News got an early sneak peek.

This phase will eventually mean 100 acres of new park area providing a safer crossing for visitors and wildlife over busy Memorial Drive.

"And it will take years to become a beautifully natural high-functioning prairie," Arnold said. "But when it does, it’ll be beautiful and will create greater biodiversity and be fun for people.”

Each of the four tunnel sections is hundreds of feet long accommodating six total lanes of traffic with 27 feet of clearance.

They're complete with graffiti-resistant surfaces inside and a way for some creatures to travel underneath.

"This is very different because of the complexity of the design to achieve multiple objectives,” Arnold said.

The primary goal is maximum capacity for traffic with minimal impact on Houston’s premier public park.

Details on public preview party:

WHEN: Saturday, February 5 (Rain Date: Sunday, February 6)

10 AM – 3 PM

COST: FREE, no event registration required

WHERE: Memorial Park Land Bridge – Tunnel 3 (Event map linked here)

7575 Picnic Lane

Houston, Texas 77007

EVENT Memorial Park Parking Areas

PARKING: FREE parking

Land Bridge & Tunnel Parking Lot

Cullen Running Trails Center Parking Lot

W. Memorial Loop Drive

Paid Parking ($ 1 for three-hour increments)

Clay Family Eastern Glades Parking Lot