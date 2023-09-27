Past, present and future of Memorial Park celebrated

Located in the heart of Houston, Memorial Park is the city's largest urban wilderness park, with millions of people from more than 170 zip codes visiting every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Dozens gathered for the Memorial Park Conservancy's annual "State of the Park" event Wednesday, where the past, present, and future of Memorial Park was discussed.

This year’s theme centered on innovation.

"It’s ‘The Nature of Innovation’ so we're going to talk about how what we've done is unique, how it's unique on a national and global level, and where we're going next,” said Shellye Arnold, president and CEO of Memorial Park Conservancy. "We have tremendous momentum and tremendous support, from our project partners, donors, contributors, as well as Houstonians and park users.”

Located in the heart of Houston, Memorial Park is the city's largest urban wilderness park, with millions of people from more than 170 zip codes visiting every year.

"It also stands out nationally because of its cultural history as a military training camp for World War I, Camp Logan," Arnold said.

She also shared the future is looking bright for Memorial Park's Master Plan.

"We are five years into our 10-year plan, and we've accomplished two of our largest projects,” Arnold said.

Some of those projects include the Eastern Glades, which opened back in 2020. Earlier this year, the Land Bridge and prairie opened to the public as well. Arnold said the park's running complex will open this November, which will include a 400-meter-long timing track, as well as an event plaza to hold weddings and parties, and a café will open early next year.

Arnold said they’re also gearing up for the park's 100-year anniversary celebration, come 2024.

"So, March 9, we'll be having the biggest picnic in Texas, birthday edition,” she said.