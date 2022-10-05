New trail segment of Memorial Park offers 'immersive nature experience'

The new segment replaces a section of the SLT along Memorial Drive that is now permanently closed.

HOUSTON — A new trail segment in Memorial Park offers runners a more immersive nature experience.

Residents who run and walk on the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail can now enjoy the scenic and shaded forest areas. The .36-mile segment opened on Oct. 6 and connects with three newly constructed bridges near Buffalo Bayou.

The new segment replaces a section of the SLT along Memorial Drive that is now permanently closed. The trail hugs the north side of the Land Bridge and Prairie area, then veers away from Memorial Drive.

Aside from the three paved bridges, the same crushed granite material has been used for a seamless transition on the overall three-mile trail.