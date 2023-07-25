Body of missing Missouri City man found in Memorial Park

The man's body was found in a field between the bike trail and the new land bridges on Memorial Drive.

HOUSTON — The man found dead in Memorial Park Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Missouri City Police Department.

They said Jason Jones, 49, was reported missing last week. His family filed a missing persons report on July 20.

Jones' body was found around 7:30 a.m. in a field between the bike trail and the new land bridges on Memorial Drive.

The Houston Police Department is investigating but they said there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

