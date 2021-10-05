Memorial Hermann widens visitor policy

The hospital system is dropping their 'No Visitor' rules as COVID cases decline.

Memorial Hermann is loosening their visitor policy as COVID numbers continue to decline. The new rules come two months after the hospital system's last policy prevented most people from visiting.

Screenings and masks requirements are still in effect for Memorial Hermann. If you're approved, you have to complete a health screening before entering a facility. It's also mandatory to wear a mask provided by Memorial Hermann.

For all locations, patients with a disability or other conditions who need help communicating with staff will be evaluated for visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

The following policy goes into effect for Memorial Hermann hospitals on October 5.

Inpatient Policies

For all acute care hospitals (for adults):

Visiting hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2 people (12 years or older) can visit a patient per day. Anyone between 12-17 years old must come with someone 18 years or older.

1 of those visitors can stay overnight.

2 adult visitors can stay onsite during a patient’s day surgery until that patient is discharged.

Visiting hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2 people (12 years or older) can visit a patient per day. Anyone between 12-17 years old must come with someone 18 years or older.

1 of those visitors can stay overnight.

Pediatric, Labor & Delivery, Antepartum, Postpartum at Children's Hospital and all other Acute Care Hospitals:

Pediatric patients:

2 parents/guardians or siblings (at least 12 years old) can visit per day. Siblings under 18 must come with a parent/guardian.

Both parents/guardians can stay overnight.

Laboring, antepartum, and postpartum patients:

Visiting hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2 people (at least 12 years old) can visit a patient per day. Anyone between 12-17 years old must come with someone 18 years or older.

1 of those visitors can stay overnight.

Emergency Center: There is no age restriction for patients’ visitors. Visitors under 18 years old that come with the patient have to stay with them. Visitors may be further restricted to keep the center safe for patients and staff.

Patients in Isolation: No visitors will be allowed if the physician determines that visitation could spread an infectious disease.

Patients in Hospice or Supportive Medicine Care: Family members can visit patients from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outpatient Policies

OPID, SM&R, MHMG locations

Pediatric patients: 2 parent/guardian visitors

OB patients: 1 adult visitor for OB and ultrasound appointments

Adult patients: No visitors (1 primary caregiver can accompany dependent patients)

TIRR Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation, TIRR Outpatient Medical Clinic

Pediatric patients: 1 parent/guardian visitor

Adult (18 and older) patients: No visitors

Patients at the Outpatient Medical Clinic can have 1 visitor for care-needs only. The clinical team has to schedule the visit

University Place is continuing to follow the Texas guidelines for nursing center visitations.

Check Memorial Hermann's website for more information.