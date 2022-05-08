Memorial Hermann celebrates new moms for Mother's Day

The new moms came from all across Memorial Hermann's campuses in the Houston area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Several women across the Houston area have a new way to celebrate Mother's Day.

The new moms gave birth at several of the Memorial Hermann campuses across Houston over the weekend just in time to celebrate the special day.

Memorial Hermann says they helped welcome the little ones at different campuses across the city including the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, Memorial City, Southeast, Southwest and The Woodlands campuses.

New moms can also take part in Memorial Hermann's Mom 4 Mom support group through the hospital's Sugar Land campus.

The virtual monthly meetings are free and help moms share their journey through motherhood on different mom-centric topics every month.