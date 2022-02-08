Information for over 6,000 Memorial Hermann patients accessed in security breach

A contracted vendor with Memorial Hermann is looking into the security breach. Hackers could access social security numbers, financial information and more.

HOUSTON — The Memorial Hermann Health System is notifying patients of a cyberattack that could impact thousands.

One of their contracted vendors, Advent Health Partners, announced a cybersecurity issue Tuesday. According to the health system, the protected health information (PHI) for 6,260 patients have been breached.

An unauthorized third party accessed multiple files including the following types of PHI: first names, last names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s licenses numbers, financial information, health insurance information and treatment information.

According to Memorial Hermann, there is no sign of anyone's information being used as a result of this cyberattack.

Advent Health Partners have been investigating the security issue after finding suspicious activity on employee email accounts with data from Memorial Hermann. According to the health system, Advent noticed the issue in September 2021.

Anyone who might be affected by the breach should get a letter from Advent Health Partners in the next week. The company is also offering those patients free access to a credit monitoring service.

The company encourages people to monitor their credit reports and account statements for any sign of identity theft and fraud. You can order a free credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

More information on the security breach can be found on the Memorial Hermann website or by calling 1-800-621-4249.

The following was written on the Memorial Hermann website:

At Memorial Hermann, protecting and securing patient privacy and information is a top priority and the system deeply regrets any inconvenience this incident involving one of its business associates may have caused its patients. Memorial Hermann is working with Advent Health Partners to ensure the company is taking appropriate steps to minimize the risk of a similar event happening in the future.