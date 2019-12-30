HOUSTON — Days after Christmas, members of Memorial Church of Christ gathered for their Sunday evening service.

On their minds and in their prayers were the families hurting in the wake of a shooting in another Church of Christ near Fort Worth.

“The very first words that come to my mind when I hear something like this are: 'Lord come quickly.' We know when we’re with the Lord, there will be peace. All of these terrible shootings and terrible acts of violence will be gone,” said David Duncan, preaching minister at Memorial Church of Christ.

But until then, Duncan says the church takes security very seriously.

“We have uniformed officers and we have others that help us. We have a check-in system for our children,” he said.

Those safeguards are in place, so people can focus on their faith.

“Even if the walls cave in and the ceiling caves in, that we will still be OK because we’re with God. We have a home with him forever,” Duncan said.

