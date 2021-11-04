Megan thee Stallion to perform at grand opening of new Houston live music venue

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — Megan the Stallion will be coming home for the grand opening of a new Houston live music venue, according to Live Nation.

She is scheduled to take the stage at 713 Music Hall on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. The new hall, which can fit 5,000 fans, is located in Downtown at POST Houston.

Tickets go one sale Monday at 10 a.m.

According to the ticket provider, there is an eight ticket limit with purchase. All attendees must be fully vaccinated prior to the show or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

We're not seeing any other names on the lineup, so it looks like it's just going to be thee Stallion and her hotties.

It's been another busy year for the three-time Grammy award-winning rap artist. Megan was recently graced the cover of Glamour as the magazine's 2021 Woman of the Year and she just dropped "Something for the Hotties," her latest album.