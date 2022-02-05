'What she does offstage' | Mayor Turner proclaims 5/2/2022 as Megan The Stallion Day in Houston

Mayor Turner gave the rapper a key to the city and officially declared 5/2/2022 as Megan The Stallion Day in Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — May 2, 2022, is now known as Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the proclamation to the rapper along with a key to the city.

The date coincides with her grandmother and late mother's birthdays.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, songwriter and philanthropist. She graduated from Texas Southern University.

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

The city has a history of honoring people with proclamations and keys to the city.

In 2021, Megan Thee Stallion launched the nonprofit Pete and Thomas Foundation to honor the memories of her father and her mother. The foundation focuses on education, housing, health, and wellness. Before Sunday's proclamation presentation, the Houston rapper surprised three individuals with $5,000 each from her foundation for education, housing, and wellness expenses.

Check out her Instagram for more photos from the ceremony.