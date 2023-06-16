Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Houston for Friday's drawing is waking up happy

HOUSTON — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday night drawing, you may want to check it.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Houston ticket was sold at Mi Tienda on Little York near the Eastex Freeway and was done as a quick pick. The ticket got 5 of 5 numbers right but missed the Mega Ball. According to the lottery, the player bought the Megaplier option which tripled the $1M prize to make it $3M.