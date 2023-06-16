Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Houston for Friday's drawing is waking up happy

HOUSTON — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday night drawing, you may want to check it.
That’s because someone bought a ticket in Houston that’s worth $3 million!
The winning numbers for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 4, 24, 34, 45, 57 and gold Mega Ball 19.
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Houston ticket was sold at Mi Tienda on Little York near the Eastex Freeway and was done as a quick pick. The ticket got 5 of 5 numbers right but missed the Mega Ball. According to the lottery, the player bought the Megaplier option which tripled the $1M prize to make it $3M.
The next drawing for Mega Millions will be Tuesday with an estimated jackpot of $300 million.