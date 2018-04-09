At Houston’s Pitch 25, things have quieted down a little since the World Cup, but only a little. Now instead of watching international soccer matches on the bar’s many screens, you can get in the game.

“It’s very dynamic. You move constantly. You don’t have to be super fit, you just have to love it,” says Daniela Morales, who’s been playing soccer since she was a kid. “The sport is very technical, also very recreational.”

She is part of the Houston Sports & Social Club, which just teamed up with the soccer-themed beer park to host indoor leagues.

“It’s just a perfect fit for us, mixing the social wellness along with the sports side of it as well,” says Omid Rafiei, Houston SSC’s owner. “We want you to get out there and feel like you belong to something, get to meet new people.”

The goal here is to, well, make goals. But there are a few more.

“It’s all about meeting people, staying active, having fun and giving back. That’s our motto,” Rafiei says.

Not a soccer fan? The club also offers everything from flag football to cornhole.

“From a team standpoint, cornhole is our No. 3 sport behind volleyball and softball,” says Rafiei. “It’s even bigger than kickball, football and soccer at this point. It’s amazing how fast it’s grown.”

Soccer is still the most popular sport in the world and the best part of these indoor leagues is that once you're done kicking it on the field, you can pop up to the bar.

“We also have access to delicious beverages after the game,” Morales says.

Registration starts Sept. 6 for the next round of indoor league play. Click here to learn more.

