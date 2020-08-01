HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A thermal camera mounted on a drone helped deputies find thieves hiding in a backyard in Cypress Saturday. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap believes the technology will also save lives.

Heap’s office purchased two drones, named “Maverick” and “Goose,” then launched a program with five licensed pilots last year.

Each costs $25,000, about half the cost of a cruiser, and is equipped with two cameras, according to the constable.

One is able to see a mile away and zoom tight enough to read license plates. A second camera has thermal imaging ability and could turn manhunts and search and rescue missions inside out.

“If we can get a lead on somebody then there are very (few) places they can go and hide that we can’t find them,” Heap said.

Deputies tried to stop a stolen car with three suspects inside Saturday night, according to Heap. The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a brief chase. Authorities arrested one suspect. The other two ran away and hid.

So, deputies called for a drone pilot to assist, Heap said. Within an hour, the drone’s thermal camera located both suspects, both juveniles, lying close to a backyard fence. The pilot then led deputies and their K-9s toward the suspects.

“At this point (drones are) not out there, shall we say, patrolling around,” Heap said. “They’re deployed for a specific reason by the officer.”

Texas law requires law enforcement to have “reasonable suspicion” or “probable cause” to search using drones. Authorities are able to use them in high-risk operations and several other circumstances.

After Hurricane Harvey, Heap wanted something to help deputies cover his precinct’s hard to access areas within Harris County’s two largest reservoirs, which cover about 5,000 acres.

Since launching the drone program, the technology has helped find people lost and improved accident scene reconstruction, Constable Heap said.

Other constables have similar programs. Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen’s office has two drones as well. They are mostly used on environmental crimes, a spokesperson said.

Last month, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received approval to launch its own program. HCSO pilots will assist with searches and SWAT standoffs.

“I think law enforcement across the country is realizing the importance,” Heap said. “I don’t think we can ever have enough officers on the street and this helps us in a tremendous way.”

Drones attract less attention and create less chaos, which keeps deputies and people they serve safer, Heap said.

