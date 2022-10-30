MECA's Dia de Muertos festival honors 21 lives lost in Uvalde tragedy

The Houston Latino-based arts and community nonprofit has an "ofrenda" dedicated to Uvalde victims.

HOUSTON — On every tier of every altar, or “ofrenda," at the Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts (MECA) are the reminders of those we've lost.

“We remember our ancestors," Ofrendas exhibit curator Luis Gavito said.

It’s MECA’s 22nd Dia de Muertos festival, but this year, they’re honoring the 21 victims of the Uvalde tragedy.

“It’s very difficult, but at the same time, we’re glad we’re doing it," Gavito said.

As an educational community, Gavito said, there’s a special connection between the students and teachers.

“We’re greatly moved by what happened at Robb Elementary in Uvalde so it would be remiss of us to not remember the children and teachers of Uvalde," he said.

Pictures of their individual murals and names represent their memory.

“We say peoples’ names over and over again so they will not be forgotten," Gavito said.

First-time festival goers like Cassandra Suarez and Lizeth Sepulveda said it’s a moving cultural representation of remembrance.

“How much we care about them, love them so this is just saying, ‘Hey, we still think about you guys,'" Sepulveda said.

Victoria Le said the symbolism is something we can all relate to.

“The same is what’s from your heart and what you remember most," Le said.

Gone but never forgotten.

“It’s our way of telling the Uvalde community we’re all in this together," Gavito said.

The festival also featured vendors, food booths and performances.

Community members were invited to build an altar featuring photographs and personal belongings of their loved ones who have passed away.