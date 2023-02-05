MD Anderson patients dance the night away at magical Prom Party Palooza

A lot of teens being treated for cancer miss out on school events, including the prom. But patients from MDA Children's Cancer Hospital got their very own prom.

HOUSTON — It was a special night to remember for teen cancer patients who got pampered before dressing up and dancing the night away at their very own prom Saturday.

It was a treat for the teens at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital who often have to miss school and special events.

It also gave them a chance to forget about all the treatments, side effects and surgeries and just be kids again. It was also fun to hang out with other patients who understand what they've gone through.

Before the fifth annual Prom Party Palooza, the patients got to pick from dozens of beautiful gowns and tuxes donated by Houston businesses, including Muzzie's, Macy's and Men's Warehouse.

The girls also got their hair, makeup and nails done and even got to pick out jewelry donated by Kendra Scott.

This year's theme was "Under the Sea" and characters from the movie were on hand to help celebrate.

A DJ made sure the music was poppin' to keep the teens on the dance floor all night long.

MD Anderson teamed up with the Sunshine Kids Foundation and the EB Inc. events company to create an unforgettable experience.

Parents and younger siblings were entertained at a separate party with movie characters, music and activities.