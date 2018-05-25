MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Deputies say a Stagecoach, Texas officer has been arrested for murder.

Robert Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for killing his brother, Rocky Lee, Friday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Robert advised he came home and found a man inside. He then shot the suspect whom officials later identified as an off-duty HCSO deputy and the shooter's brother.

Harris County identified its deputy as 57-year-old Rocky Lee, a 26-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Spencer says the officer has 35 years of law enforcement experience, the last two years with Stagecoach PD. Officials did not identify the shooter.

It was originally reported that the officer shot a burglar, but investigators now believe there was no burglary, rather a possible domestic dispute.

Officers responded and found a man dead inside of a bathroom at the home, Spencer says.

Lee appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Spencer.

The Stagecoach PD officer was not injured.

Spencer says the circumstances around the shooting are in being investigated by the sheriff's office, district attorney's office and the Texas Rangers.

