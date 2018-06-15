MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The body of a missing woman was found Thursday in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Thursday in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis. Officials discovered the woman’s body in a field.

Based on the preliminary investigation, deputies tentatively identified the woman as Candace Nash, who had been missing since June 6.

Deputies say Nash left voicemail messages with family and friends saying she was going to die and believed someone was after her. Authorities then opened an investigation into her disappearance.

The investigation into Nash’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding on this case is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number #18A151098.

