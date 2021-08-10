McDonald's employee arrested, accused of staging armed robbery at his job in Spring

Harris County deputy constables say the suspect planned to split the money with the other robber after emptying the cash register.

HOUSTON — A McDonald's employee was arrested after staging a robbery at his workplace in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. Monday to a McDonald's on Cypresswood Drive near Treaschwig Road.

The manger told investigators an employee, 17-year-old Nicholas Brinkman, had been robbed at gunpoint at the drive-thru window. They said the robber made off with all the cash in the register.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators accused Brinkman of setting up the robbery and planning to later split the cash with the robber.

Deputy constables are still trying to identify the second suspect.

Brinkman was charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he remains as of Monday.

Precinct 4 said the suspect's bond has not been set at this time.