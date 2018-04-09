PEARLAND, Texas - McDonald’s on Tuesday responded to a viral prank pulled off by some students in Pearland.

The prank involves Jevh Maravilla and Christian Toledo, who noticed posters of customers at a McDonald’s in Pearland lacked Asian representation and decided to make their own. Chronicled in a YouTube video, the pair put one up a poster of themselves holding a burger and fries and put it on the restaurant’s wall.

That was nearly two months ago, and the poster has been up ever since. Maravilla’s tweet about the poster went viral in under 24 hours.

A McDonald’s franchisee released a statement on the prank Tuesday, saying, “We take pride in highlighting diversity in every aspect of our restaurants. We applaud these students' creativity and hope to see them in our restaurants again soon."

It’s unclear at this time whether the poster will stay up in the restaurant.

