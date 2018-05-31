HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner’s newly-formed Commission Against Gun Violence is meeting for the first time Thursday

That 37-person panel gathered at City Hall this afternoon.

It includes law enforcement officials, faith leaders, students, gun violence victims, and gun-rights advocates.

Turner announced the commission during the March for Our Lives rally in March.

Their goal – generate specific ideas to improve gun safety in schools and neighborhoods.

Turner has asked the commission to have a few recommendations ready by the fall school year start, and the rest by January when state lawmakers meet again.

© 2018 KHOU