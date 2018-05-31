HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Commission Against Gun Violence held its first meeting Thursday at City Hall.

It comes two months after the mayor called for the meeting following the Parkland school shooting.

The 37 panelists included four students, elected officials, faith leaders, activists, doctors, gun owners and gun violence victims.

The goal: come up with specific ways to lower gun violence in schools and neighborhoods with action at local, state and federal levels.

During the meeting, Mayor Turner repeated the call he made shortly after the Santa Fe shootings urging districts statewide to consider ways to make their schools as safe as government buildings.

“I’m not saying it’s the perfect solution, but what I am saying: you just can’t walk in and visit with me without going through certain safety checks,” Mayor Turner said. “I feel very strongly that the same thing should apply for our children.”

Mayor Turner also urged the commission to check out the school safety recommendations Governor Greg Abbott released Wednesday that stemmed from three days of roundtable discussions in Austin the previous week.

Like the state’s talks, Thursday’s discussion was also held mostly behind closed doors. However, those leaving the room after the hour-long session seemed pleased.

“I thought it went very, very well for the first time,” said Victor Gonzalez of the Mayor’s Anti-Gang Office. “I was excited. It kind of met my expectations as to what I was expecting. So, it’s a good group of people. We’ve got a lot of talented people there with a lot of knowledge about this, and I’m excited that we’re gonna come up with some good stuff.”

Mayor Turner told the commission he wants to see a few recommendations before school starts again in August, and the rest before the Texas Legislature reconvenes in January 2019.

© 2018 KHOU