HOUSTON - The mayor is warning Houstonians that a measure on the November ballot to raise firefighters pay could lead to cuts in personnel.

Wednesday afternoon, city officials will host a town hall to answer any questions regarding Houston firefighter's pay raise.

The Houston Firefighter’s Union is fighting to increase employee pay by about 25-percent. This will put firefighters on the same pay scale as police officers.

“The firefighters union petition is going to add a min of $98 million a year to the city’s budget, so the question is how do we address it,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The mayor tweeted Wednesday that he agrees firefighters need a raise but the city can’t afford to give them the raise they are asking for.

The firefighter union is asking for a 25% pay raise. If you are asking me whether or not they are deserving of a pay raise, the answer is yes. But, we simply can not afford to give them 25% without significantly reducing personnel and some city services may be impacted. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 5, 2018

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the West Gray Multi-Services Center in Montrose at 6:30 p.m.

The address is 1475 West Gray St.

