Mayor Turner update on winter storm relief efforts, COVID vaccine distribution | Coming up at 3

You can watch the press conference live on this page or the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Mayor Turner will be giving an update on winter storm relief efforts and how the city is continuing to distribute COVID vaccines.

You can watch this press conference live in the video player above or the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

Winter storm recovery

In the Houston area, thousands are still dealing with water problems two weeks after the winter storm.

"It's really frustrating," Tara Heidorf said. "I don't think many people realize there are still some of us still struggling after the storm."

Over the weekend, several volunteers and non-profit organizations visited residents whose homes were severely damaged by busted pipes.

The Restoration Team has helped muck 16 homes in the last five days.

“Just helping neighbors piece things back together," Executive Director of The Restoration Team Trevor Barnett said. “Right now, The Restoration Team is focused on clean up and drying out. Just trying to get things to where its clean and sanitary while they wait out for FEMA assistance or insurance.”

There is a hotline you can call to ask for assistance. It’s the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 844-965-1386. They will try to connect you with local relief organizations.

The city of Houston and Harris County have established a relief fund to help residents who were severely impacted by the Texas Winter Storm.

At this time, the fund is not accepting applications, but Mayor Turner said donations are desperately needed to help with relief efforts.

To donate to the Greater Houston 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund, click here.

COVID vaccine distribution

The Houston FEMA vaccine distribution site is entering its second week of operation.

The site, located in the park's yellow parking lot, is expected to vaccinate 6,000 people each day for seven days a week for the next three weeks. They will then transition to second doses for three more weeks.

The site administered both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but starting Tuesday, the site will add the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to its inquiry.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was granted emergency use of authorization by the FDA on Saturday.

Texas is expected to receive more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine for distribution next week.

To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Harris County Public Health (HCPH), click here or call 832-927-8787.